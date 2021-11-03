The Merchant House Unveils Its All New Membership Program – TMH The Club

Listen to this article now

The first and only 5-star boutique hotel in Bahrain, The Merchant House, is now opening an all time exclusive club. Introducing a new premium opportunity for our loyal guests, TMH The Club works on a membership basis.

Justin Kim, General Manager of The Merchant House stated “We are excited to announce the opening of our new membership program, TMH The Club. We are keen to provide exceptional services and benefits to all our members at The Club and ensure a memorable stay at the hotel. The Club’s initiative will recognize, understand, cherish, communicate with and reward guests like never before giving a special access to the benefits offered at The Merchant House.”

Discerning guests can look forward to a wide range of magnificent benefits and a luxurious year-round experience, including discounts on services such as F&B, Spa treatments & Retail Products, Laundry, Room Stay, and Meeting Room Packages, Complimentary Valet Parking & WiFi, plus Vouchers. Vouchers include Complimentary Night Stay, Breakfast, Brunch, Afternoon T, Cocktail and Spa Body Treatment.

Members can enjoy a delightful meal at the hotel rooftop restaurant, Indigo Terrace, with an intimate setting. The restaurant offers a diverse menu of healthy and indulgent cuisine ranging from Mediterranean to Asian. The Merchant House also has an exquisite library where members can relax with a cup of coffee and choose from our exclusively curated selection of books. Indigo offers a diverse menu of healthy and indulgent cuisine ranging from Mediterranean to Asian.

This exclusive initiative is set with the aim of giving our special loyal guests several benefits that they can enjoy throughout the year.

Located in the heart of Bahrain, close to the culturally vibrant Bab Al Bahrain. The only 5-star boutique in the region, the Merchant House is a relaxing getaway with its picturesque setting.

Becoming one of the members of TMH The Club, you will be entitled to enjoy a wide array of benefits during the period of your membership