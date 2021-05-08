The National Coronavirus Taskforce (COVID-19) reiterates importance of adhering to ALL re-opening procedures

Following an approval by the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, HE Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, announced the procedures to be followed by vaccinated or recovered citizens, residents and visitors, for sectors to be re-opened from the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

- Advertisement -

To access services provided by re-opened sectors, all vaccinated citizens, residents within the Kingdom of Bahrain are required to provide proof of vaccination; by displaying their vaccinated green shield on the “BeAware Bahrain” application, and visitors can also use other official COVID-19 applications within the GCC as proof of vaccination or proof of recovery.

Visitors from other countries are also required to provide proof of vaccination by presenting an acceptance card of certified vaccination, provided upon arrival to the Kingdom.

The Taskforce added that those below the age of 12 will be able to enjoy indoor services, provided that they are accompanied by a vaccinated or recovered adult. Entry for those aged 12-17 is permitted in all cases. Non-vaccinated individuals and non-recovered individuals are not permitted to enter or make use of the indoor services set out below:

All indoor dining services at restaurants and cafes

Indoor gymnasiums

Indoor swimming pools

Indoor cinemas

Spas

Indoor and outdoor entertainment and game centers

Events, Exhibitions and Conferences

Fan attendance at indoor and outdoor sporting events

The Taskforce stated that by observing social distancing and precautionary measures, all individuals will be allowed to enjoy outdoor services within restaurants, cafes, gyms, outdoor sports fields, swimming pools, and outdoor cinemas.

The Taskforce highlighted that all the decisions are subject to periodic review based on epidemiological data and stressed the importance of adhering to all precautionary measures, particularly those who are vulnerable to infection, such as the elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with chronic disease and those who are overweight.