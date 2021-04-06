Wednesday, April 7, 2021
COVID-19 Eid Al-Fitr

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announces updated COVID-19 response starting from Eid al-Fitr

Following the presentation of updated findings and data to the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), announced additional responses to be implemented starting from the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

These include restricting some indoor services to; those who are 14 days post their second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccination, those who have recovered from the virus, and those below the age of 18 accompanied by a qualifying parent or guardian. The vaccination certificates are to be presented using the ‘BeAware’ application.

The following indoor services will require presentation of vaccination certificates:

  • Indoor dining services
  • Indoor gymnasiums
  • Indoor swimming pools
  • Cinemas
  • Spas
  • Indoor children’s play leisure centres
  • Indoor events and conference halls
  • Fan attendance at sporting events

The Taskforce underscored the importance of abiding by health and social distancing guidelines, while all outdoor; dining in cafes and restaurants, gyms and sports stadiums, swimming pools, playgrounds, leisure and entertainment centres, and cinemas will be permitted for all.

With regards to PCR tests for those arriving to the Kingdom of Bahrain these will no longer be required for those who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from the virus, where vaccination certificates can be presented via the ‘BeAware’ application, starting from the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

All decisions will remain subject to periodic review, in a manner that preserves the health and safety of all.

The Taskforce, headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, HE Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, emphasised the Kingdom’s commitment to continue intensifying efforts to combat COVID-19, and noted the importance of everyone supporting these efforts, and the Kingdom’s frontline workers, by carefully following all health and social distancing precautionary measures, as a matter of social and national responsibility.

The Taskforce highlighted that the marked increase in cases is due to complacency at social gatherings, underscoring the importance of registering to be vaccinated, non-participation in these social gatherings, and following all health and precautionary measures.

