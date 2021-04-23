The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) issues updated arrival procedures for passengers from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh effective 27 April 2021

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has updated International arrival procedures for passengers arriving through Bahrain International Airport from, or transiting through the Republic of India, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, effective 27 April 2021.

All incoming passengers arriving from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh must provide proof of negative PCR test with a QR code conducted not more than 48 hours before departure.

All existing travel-related procedures remain in force. All returnees and visitors must undergo PCR testing upon arrival, and test again on their 5th and 10th day, activate the ‘BeAware Bahrain’ application and sign a self-isolation agreement, which requires passengers to quarantine at their place of residence until their arrival test results are available.

The Taskforce underlined that careful monitoring of epidemiological data will continue to inform decision making.