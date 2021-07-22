The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) details the conditions for moving to the Green Alert Level on Friday

Listen to this article now

Following a review of the average COVID-19 positivity rates, the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today announced the adoption of the Green Alert Level on Friday, 23 July 2021.

- Advertisement -

The adoption of the Green Alert Level follows the implementation of the Orange Alert Level during the Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays, a precautionary move announced by the Taskforce. This is in line with the previous announcement that some dates will be designated a higher alert level in the interest of public health and safety.

The Taskforce emphasised the importance of adhering to all the precautionary measures detailed within the Green Alert Level, noting the importance of wearing masks in indoor public areas, and maintaining social distancing.

The Taskforce added that every person has a shared responsibility in ensuring transmission rates remain low and that national efforts to protect citizens and residents from COVID-19 are supported.

The measures under the Green Alert Level are as follows:

The below sectors will be opened to those who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose of a vaccine and those who have recovered from COVID-19 by presenting their green shields on the “BeAware” app. A vaccinated or recovered person must accompany children under the age of 12.

Cinemas

Indoor events and conferences

Attendance of indoor sporting events

The following sectors and activities will be open to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated:

Shopping malls and shops

Restaurants and cafes

Gyms and sports halls

Swimming pools

Barbershops, salons, and spas

Playgrounds and entertainment centres

Entering government centres

Outdoors events and conferences

Attendance of outdoors sporting events

The green level also includes the option to attend education and training institutions, all while following necessary precautionary measures, including wearing a mask when indoors at public places and maintaining social distancing measures at all times.

The Taskforce concluded by reiterating the importance of adhering to all precautionary measures, to protect public health.