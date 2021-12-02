The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

Listen to this article now

The National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference to provide an update on the Kingdom’s COVID-19 response, at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research, in Bahrain Defence Force Hospital.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and Member of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), HE Dr Waleed Khalifa Al Manea, noted that COVID-19 mitigation efforts will continue as planned to protect public health.

HE Dr Al Manea highlighted that the Taskforce, and all concerned authorities, are keeping up to date on global developments, including the new Omicron strain identified in several countries.

HE Dr Al Manea praised the responsibility shown by the citizens and residents in adhering to precautionary measures, which has significantly reduced the number of daily active cases.

HE Dr Al Manea highlighted the importance of continuing to adhere to precautionary health measures, as well as getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot in order to protect public health. HE Dr Al Manea once again warned against falling into a sense of “false security” by not getting vaccinated.

HE Dr Al Manea announced that the waiting period for taking the booster shot has been reduced from six months to three months for individuals who are over 18 and fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V. The waiting period for taking the booster shot for recovered individuals has also been reduced from one year to six months.

For his part, the Infectious Disease Consultant & Microbiologist at the BDF Hospital and member of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lt Col Dr Manaf Al Qahtani, called on all eligible individuals to take the booster shot at the announced health centres.

Dr Al Qahtani stressed that the vaccination status of individuals eligible for a booster shot will be changed on the BeAware application, from the Green Shield to the Yellow Shield, starting from 1 December 2021, until they receive their booster shot.

Dr Al Qahtani noted that all decisions taken regarding vaccinations and booster shots are in accordance with the latest developments and studies carried out by concerned authorities, in addition to the latest global studies on this matter.

For her part, the Consultant of Infectious and Internal Diseases at Salmaniya Medical Complex and member of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr Jameela Al Salman, highlighted the importance of continuing to adhere to precautionary measures and getting vaccinated.

Dr Al Salman noted that studies have proven the importance of vaccinations and booster shots in limiting the spread of the virus, as well as alleviating symptoms and complications associated with active cases.

Dr Al Salman noted that the people of Bahrain strengthen their resolve and commitment to protecting public health by getting vaccinated.

Dr Al Salman also urged parents to take the initiative to vaccinate their children and thanked parents that already done so. Dr Al Salman stressed the importance of vaccinations in order to preserve the health of the children and bolster their immunity to protect them against the virus and its variants.

Dr Al Salman stressed the need to continue to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures such as complying with social distancing measures, wearing a mask, and washing hands periodically.

Dr Al Salman expressed her thanks to everyone for the results that have been achieved so far due to the awareness, commitment, and social responsibility shown throughout the course of the pandemic.

Dr Al Salman concluded by stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, immunising children, and adhering to precautionary measures in order to preserve public health.