Thursday, June 25, 2020
Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus has highlighted measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference, at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital, to highlight measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Waleed Khalifa Al Manea, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and member of the National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19), highlighted strengthened precautionary measures undertaken by the Ministry of Health, to protect frontline workers and provide safe working conditions.

Dr. Al Manea noted that safe working conditions are being provided by allocation of separate entrances and rooms for health workers, ensuring all health workers have access to personal protective equipment (PPE), publishing updated guidelines, continuously disinfecting surfaces, and providing infection control training.

Dr. Al Manea highlighted that frontline workers undergo COVID-19 testing regularly in order to prevent the transmission of the virus amongst responders and expressed his appreciation for their dedication and commitment.

Turning to patient outcome, Dr Al Manea explained that the recovery rate is currently at 74.66% with a 0.29% death rate.

Isolation centre capacity stands at 8,303 beds, of which 3,811 beds are being occupied, and 1,734 asymptotic cases are under optional home self-isolation after meeting the set criteria.

Lt. Col. Manaf Al Qahtani, Infectious Disease Consultant & Microbiologist at the BDF Hospital and member of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), emphasised the protective steps individuals are encouraged to take if they test positive or are quarantining at home, as follows:

  • Self-isolate in a separate room and use a separate bathroom and refrain from contact with others
  • In the event that it is absolutely necessary to be in contact with others, wear a facemask and gloves and maintain as much distance as possible between you and other people at home
  • Do not share personal household items including plates, cups, towels, or bedding with other people, and regularly sanitize door handles and surfaces
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues and ensure that the used tissues are disposed of in a closed, touchless trash can
  • Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or sanitize them with an alcohol-based sanitizer
  • Designate a specific trash bin for your waste, and ensure the use of double layered bags to prevent any leakages

Dr. Al Qahtani pointed out that those who have tested positive will be contacted within 48-hours of testing by the Ministry of Health, adding that those who are not contacted should follow up by calling 444. Additionally, Dr. Al Qahtani reiterated that those who experience severe symptoms, such as difficulty in breathing, should immediately contact 444 and seek medical care.

Dr. Jameela Al Salman, Consultant of Infectious and Internal Diseases at Salmaniya Medical Complex, noted that the Ministry of Health is continuously expanding COVID-19 testing capacity to identify, isolate and break chains of infection.

Dr. Al Salman stressed that face masks must be worn at all times when in public settings, including during outdoor recreation, as well as when in close proximity to family members with underlying health conditions or when in close proximity to elderly family members.

This decision does not extend to when driving cars or participating in strenuous activities, such as running, swimming or cycling.

To conclude, Dr. Al Salman reviewed the health status of active cases, confirming 5,508 stable cases from a total of 5,544 active cases. Currently, 117 COVID-19 cases are receiving treatment, of which 36 are in a critical condition. Dr. Al Salman noted that over 494,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Previous articleOgilvy Named Network of the Year by The One Show
Next articleBeware of malicious applications during the Pandemic by Dr Jassim Haji

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emphasises responsibility in following measures to safeguard the community

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more

MOST READ

stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign

PR This Week
stc Bahrain awarded Farheen Begum a brand-new BMW X1 20i as part of its recently concluded, Recharge & WIN campaign. Acknowledging customer support and rewarding...
Read more
PR This Week

Ogilvy Named Network of the Year by The One Show

The One Show, the world's most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing, has named Ogilvy 2020 Network of the Year in...
PR This Week

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport implements new safety measures

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus has highlighted measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference, at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain...
Sports This Week

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD176 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during MAY 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of May2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and...
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day

Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day through an online yoga event “Ek Saath…International Yoga Day”. Around 50 yoga enthusiasts attended the event. Few of...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Always Take A Second Opinion by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, I suffered chest pains and consulted a doctor. He prescribed medications to me which gave temporary relief.  However some days later I encountered...
Management Principles

Beware of malicious applications during the Pandemic by Dr Jassim Haji

The sudden increase in remote work that many companies have instituted over the past couple of months introduced a new set of cybersecurity risks...
PR This Week

stc pay and Bahrain Public Transport Company (BPTC) signed a partnership agreement

stc pay has partnered with Bahrain Public Transport Company (BPTC) to expand its mobile digital payment offering into the transportation sector by enabling the...
Uncategorized

iGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, HE Mohammed Ali Al Qaed participated in the ‘Future Vision of Digital Government Through the Lens of...
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser’s long cherished dream has come true

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) HH Shaikh Nasser...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
SNEHA Story Telling

Online Story Telling session- SNEHA kids of ILA

Malicious Applications

Beware of malicious applications during the Pandemic by Dr Jassim Haji

Ogilvy Network of the Year

Ogilvy Named Network of the Year by The One Show

Second Opinion

Always Take A Second Opinion by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar