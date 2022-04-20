The NBK Sponsors Khaimat Al Khaleej at The Gulf Hotel Bahrain

Listen to this article now

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention & Spa is honored to announce sponsorship for its Ramadan Tent by The National Bank of Kuwait following a gathering of senior leadership from both companies to discuss the opportunity .

- Advertisement -

Returning in full for the first time since the Covid19 Global Pandemic, and thanks to the support of Exclusive Diamond Sponsor, NBK, this year’s Ramadan Tent is set to be a welcome resumption of the traditional and much loved experience of Ramadan at The Gulf Hotel Bahrain – an experience that has journeyed through the hotel’s 53 years of history and in which they are now proud to stand in partnership with The National Bank of Kuwait.

The ‘talk of the town’, Khaimat Al Khaleej opened its doors to the public on the first day of Ramadan, with its beautiful décor, live entertainment, and an extravagant buffet and live stations.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Fares Yactine, General Manager Gulf Hotel Bahrain & Vice President Middle East and Africa, shared “We thank our Exclusive Diamond Sponsor, The National Bank of Kuwait, for their support of our Ramadan Tent, Khaimat Al Khaleej. We treasure the continued relationship shared by NBK and The Gulf Hotel Bahrain, while looking forward to many more years of cooperation and collaboration.”

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Fardan, General Manager of the National Bank of Kuwait – Bahrain, expressed the happiness of the National Bank of Kuwait for its cooperation with the prestigious Gulf Hotel, which is considered one of the prominent landmarks in the Kingdom of Bahrain for many years.

Fardan added, “The blessed month of Ramadan represents a time of high importance for events in Bahrain, and that is why we try to support a diverse number of activities that add value to our customers and all Bahrain residents.”

[Photo, left to right: Mahmood Mohsen Al-Aali, Deputy General Manager at NBK, Ali Fardan, General Manager at NBK, Fares Yactine, General Manager Gulf Hotel Bahrain & Vice President Middle East and Africa, Charbel Hanna, Deputy General Manager Gulf Hotel Bahrain