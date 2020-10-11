The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Designed for those with Bigger Plans

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA was recently launched at the Al Haddad Motors showroom in Salmabad. The new GLA is the eighth model to join the line-up and rounds off the current compact-car generation from Mercedes-Benz. With powerful proportions, progressive lines, and a redesigned interior, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA is the ultimate companion for a versatile life.

The new GLA features dynamic proportions, making it both compact and functional. It fits in nearly any open space and yet has room for your entire life. The progressive design gives the vehicle a sense of dynamics and elegance, further boosted by the emphasis on surfaces.

The interior of the new GLA combines a sense of space, high tech and sportiness. The design sets standards with a flowing, modern design idiom. Special touches: the free-standing Widescreen Cockpit and the illuminated air vents with sporty, progressive styling.

The new GLA features a large high-resolution media display (10.25 inches) that networks you with the car. It has a touch-sensitive screen. Symbols make operation easier and improve concentration. Aesthetic treat: the media display and expanded instrument display combine to create a Widescreen Cockpit.

The new GLA is equipped with MBUX, a multimedia operating system of Mercedes-Benz that is innovative, intuitive and intelligent and connects you with your digital world. Activate LINGUATRONIC voice control with the talk button on the steering wheel or simply with “Hey Mercedes”. This enables you to use many offerings of MBUX without taking your hands off the steering wheel. This makes it not only safer, but also more convenient.

The adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlamps found on the new GLA employs individually controllable LEDs to react to the given traffic situation. Partial main beam masks out other road users without dazzling them. And the cornering active light functions illuminate the field of vision optimally so that you can detect hazards sooner.

Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and reversing camera makes it possible to enter and leave parking spaces automatically. The system facilitates the search for and selection of a parking space as well as entering and leaving (if the vehicle was parked automatically) parallel and end-on parking spaces or garages.

The new GLA also features Active Brake Assist, which in many situations is able to use autonomous braking to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds and even to prevent collisions, depending on the situation. As part of the optional Driving Assistance Package, this is now also possible when turning off across the oncoming lane.

