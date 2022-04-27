The Postal Services Mobile App Makes Postal Services a Breeze

Listen to this article now

The Postal Services mobile app allows you to conveniently access several important postal services through any smart device, including tracking of all packages.

Before you ship a package, either locally or internationally, you can access the Fee Calculator to figure out how much you will need to pay. You can also register for notifications to receive updates on any postal status changes.

There is also a Mailbox Renewal service, which allows you to pay the renewal fees online or update the contact information for a personal or commercial mailbox. You can pay your fees online for a maximum period of three years.

There is also a post office and public mailbox Locator service, which allows you to view the map locations and details of the entire post office and public mailbox network in Bahrain, including contact numbers, working hours, and any special services provided.

You can also browse through the Stamp Gallery that showcases all Bahrain’s stamps, a favourite option for stamp enthusiasts.

These eServices are provided by Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), in association with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) as part of efforts to continuously improve the standards of living in Kingdom of Bahrain. They are also in line with the iGA’s aim to make Bahrain’s government services accessible to all.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul; download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps; or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.