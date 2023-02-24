THE RITZ-CARLTON, BAHRAIN AND VATEL BAHRAIN SIGNED A MOU TO DEVELOP FUTURE LEADERS IN HOSPITALITY

- Advertisement -

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain and Vatel Bahrain signed an agreement that further strengthened their partnership in developing future leaders in luxury hospitality.

The agreement was signed by the hotel’s General Manager, Bernard de Villele, Director of Human Resources, Rasha Ghoul, Vatel Bahrain’s General Director, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Practical Application and Internship Manager, Layal El Mahmoud.

During the signing ceremony, Bernard de Villele commented, “The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is proud to partner with Vatel Bahrain in developing their students and ensuring the highest quality of hospitality and tourism education. Our aim is to impart our innovative practices to the next generation, build unique strengths to our mutual benefit, and provide opportunities within the largest hotel company in the world. Together, we can make great contributions to a dynamic industry. Vatel has our full support in developing the next generation of luxury hoteliers in Bahrain.”

The MOU further celebrates the long-standing partnership between the leading luxury hospitality provider and the esteemed international business school, bridging the gap between academia and the industry. It will provide mentorship, career guidance and guest lectures. In addition, Vatel’s students will get first preference to be considered in the hotel’s global Voyage program.

From his side, Vatel Bahrain General Director, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said, “Vatel Bahrain was established to support the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, The Crown Prince and Prime Minister by committing to graduating top quality talents to lead the future of the hospitality industry in the Kingdom”.

This initiative will create wider and better opportunities and career paths for Vatel’s students across Bahrain. With a rapidly growing and potent hospitality industry, it is no surprise that the collaboration will provide the students an ideal platform to hone their skillset via practical trainings, ultimately bringing out their full potential.