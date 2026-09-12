The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Celebrates Four Prestigious Haute Grandeur Awards

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain announced its recognition with four prestigious accolades at the Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2026, further reinforcing the resort’s position as one of the region’s leading luxury hospitality destinations and a benchmark for excellence in Bahrain.

The resort was honored with Best Beachfront Hotel in Bahrain, Best Convention Hotel in Bahrain, and Best Destination Wedding Hotel in Bahrain, recognizing its exceptional beachfront setting, world-class event facilities and distinctive approach to creating memorable celebrations and destination weddings.

In addition, Bernard de Villèle, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, was named Best General Manager in Bahrain, acknowledging his outstanding leadership and contribution to the resort’s continued throughout his eight-year tenure.

Set on a private island overlooking the Arabian Gulf, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain offers an expansive destination where luxury, hospitality and authentic experiences come together. From its private beach and numerous recreational facilities to its diverse collection of 17 award winning restaurants, elegant event spaces and dedicated wedding venues, the resort continues to provide memorable experiences for leisure, business and celebration.

The recognition as Best Convention Hotel in Bahrain highlights the resort’s ability to host exceptional meetings, conferences, intimate or large-scale events, supported by versatile venues, personalized service and a dedicated events team. Its distinction as Best Destination Wedding Hotel in Bahrain further celebrates the resort as a sought-after setting for weddings, offering picturesque beachfront locations, villas, a private island or sophisticated indoor venues and bespoke experiences tailored to each celebration.

The four awards also reflect the leadership of Bernard de Villèle, whose tenure at the resort has been marked by a strong commitment to service excellence, innovation, sustainability and the wellbeing of both guests and colleagues.

“We are deeply honored to receive these four Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards, which are a wonderful reflection of the dedication and passion of our owners, the leadership team and our Ladies and Gentlemen,” said Bernard de Villèle, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain. “Being recognized for our beachfront experience, conventions facilities and destination weddings, while also receiving recognition for leadership, is particularly meaningful. These awards inspire us to continue transforming challenges into opportunities, raising the bar and creating exceptional experiences for all guests and members. My principle and vision as General Manager, is transforming challenges into opportunities while setting new benchmarks for operational excellence, sustainability, and people-first leadership.”

This is not the first time the iconic resort received an award from Haute Grandeur, in 2021 it was awarded Best Beach Hotel.

The Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across the international hospitality industry, recognizing hotels and hospitality professionals that demonstrate excellence, exceptional service and a commitment to delivering memorable guest experiences.

With these latest accolades, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain further strengthens its positioning as a premier luxury resort in the Kingdom and an award-winning destination for leisure, celebrations, weddings and business events.