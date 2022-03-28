THE RITZ-CARLTON, BAHRAIN CELEBRATES THE SPIRIT OF RAMADAN WITH TRADITIONAL OFFERINGS AT MASAYA PAVILION

Listen to this article now

Dusk beckons the start of a wonderful evening at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, where a delightful feast in the elegant surrounds of the Masaya Pavilion becomes a memorable gathering for friends and family. This year, once again in partnership with stc Bahrain, the famous Ramadan tent, with its manicured garden setting and décor inspired by Bahrain pottery, will transport guests through a sensory experience with the fusion of tradition and modern grandeur.

Bridging elements of traditional Islamic architecture with modern design, the expansive 40 x 40 meter Masaya Pavilion will rise during the Holy Month highlighting opulence and splendour as it takes its place amongst the resort’s luxurious seaside Villas. Inside the heptagon-shaped tent, modern wooden archways open up to grand seating areas and lounges that feature earthenware dining tables with warm terracotta finishes. Overhead, suspended organic pendant lights illuminate the way to grand buffets featuring displays of customized chaffing dishes and clay pots as well as local ceramics from A’ali Pottery.

The new Masaya Pavilion, spearheaded by Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, Yann Bernard Lejard, will feature a culinary line up that resembles a series of food and spice stalls, inviting guests to a truly sensory experience, where the pleasure of breaking the fast marries the joy of sharing lasting memories with loved ones. To celebrate the Holy Month with family and friends, large buffet offerings of tajines, machboos, saffron rice, falafel rolls, and a variety of dates, are complemented by live stations of saj bread, shanaad or sheeri Bahraini grills, fresh pasta, pad thai noodles, tandoori meats, or delectable desserts – amongst an array of traditional delicacies. The atmosphere is enlivened by a three-piece band lead by talented young singer Eman Al Aamer daily, while enjoying your favorite shisha flavor during Ghabga.

“We are delighted to welcome our valuable guests as we once again open the doors to our Ramadan tent at the Masaya Pavilion this year, in partnership with stc Bahrain. A remarkable celebration awaits our guests with our legendary service and memorable culinary experiences creating the quintessential atmosphere for the Holy Month of Ramadan.”, says General Manager, Bernard de Villéle.

Karim Tabbouche, Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain commented: “We are pleased to continue with our partnership with one of the Kingdom’s most popular venues, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain. We look forward to seeing the variety of Ramadan-filled experiences and activities this year offered to the residents to enjoy with their families and friends. By doing this, we continuously look for opportunities to support Ramadan programmes and add to the festive celebrations of the local community”.

Masaya Pavilion is open throughout the month of Ramadan. Open daily, from sundown until 8 pm for Iftar and from 9 pm to 2 am for Ghabga.

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain. A place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama.

For further information, please call our dining expert at +973 1758 6499, the hotel directly at +973 1758 0000 or visit: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain, and join the conversation using #RCMemories.