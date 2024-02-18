The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain hosted a successful career open day for Bahrainis

- Advertisement -

The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, in collaboration with Tamkeen, recently concluded a highly successful Career Open Day for Bahrainis, attracting an impressive turnout of over 300 attendees.

The Career Open Day provided a unique platform for aspiring individuals in Bahrain to explore exciting opportunities within the dynamic hospitality industry. Participants had the opportunity to engage with the hotel’s division leaders, gain valuable insights into various career paths, and network with key representatives from The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain and Tamkeen.

Tamkeen, a pivotal driver of human capital development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offered attendees an in-depth understanding of the various training and development programs available to enhance their skills and employability within the hospitality sector. This collaboration further emphasizes the shared commitment to nurturing and empowering local talent.

Along with all the aspiring candidates, students from several educational institutions also participated including Vatel School for Hospitality, University of Bahrain, University of Technology, Royal University for Women, Ahlia University, and Bahrain Polytechnic.

- Advertisement -

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Career Open Day,” said Rasha Ghoul, Director of Human Resources at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain. “The eagerness and engagement from the Bahraini community underscore the growing interest in pursuing careers within the hospitality industry. By partnering with Tamkeen, we have created a platform that directly contributes to the development of local talent and the future of hospitality in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“We are extremely delighted to receive incredibly optimistic feedback from all the attendees. I have been living in the beautiful Kingdom of Bahrain for nearly 6 years and it is the first time that I have seen so much enthusiasm for our industry. The Ritz-Carlton team promises to remain dedicated to empowering aspiring individuals and contributing to the flourishing hospitality landscape in Bahrain and beyond.” Bernard de Villele, General Manager, commented on the occasion.

The success of the event highlights The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain’s dedication to fostering talent and creating avenues for career advancement within the hospitality industry, in alignment with the objectives of Tamkeen and the government of Bahrain.