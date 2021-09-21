The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain invites guests to a new luxury Epicerie Experience at La Gourmandise

Listen to this article now

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain announces the opening of its new luxury epicerie aptly named La Gourmandise. The ultimate gourmet food shop featuring a variety of exceptional products invites guests to savour sumptuous and authentic delicacies from the hotel’s signature restaurants and quality items imported from Asia and Europe. From everyday fare to sophisticated delights, along with the gracious savoir faire of its dedicated service team, La Gourmandise boasts a congenial atmosphere where guests can indulge in a delectable shopping experience.

La Gourmandise features nearly 200 different products including a selection of premium meat, salmon, market-fresh vegetables, a variety of cheese, pastries, oils, spices, handmade pasta, pre-cooked meals, beverages, and a lot more.

Born from the conceptual idea of taking home The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain dining experience from Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, Yann Bernard Lejard, La Gourmandise will become the finest food boutique located in the heart of Seef Area, where you can find everything that you need, from breakfast, lunch to dinner.

“La Gourmandise represents our eternal epicurean quest for the love and passion for food, a jewel following the seasonal inspiration and surprising you with constant creation and offer.” says Yann Bernard Lejard, Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage.





On the occasion, General Manager, Bernard de Villèle, also mentioned, “We believe that in a post-pandemic scenario, guests are inclined to eat healthier at home much more often and La Gourmandise provides a unique shopping experience with exquisite products from passionate local producers and abroad. Staying true to our promise to provide the finest personal experience for our guests that they can indulge in the Ritz-Carlton treats and experience even at the comfort of their homes, we have built a unique place where guests will have a choice to pick up either a delicious pre-cooked meal from our kitchen or buy premium ingredients for a well-cooked meal, like a handmade pasta or a generous helping of Camembert cheese. La Gourmandise will provide carefully selected products for their distinct flavors, origin, and artisan production; to create a unique place where modern and classic blend together for a culinary journey of excellence.”

La Gourmandise opens daily, starting from Sunday, September 19, from 9 am to 9 pm.

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort with 23 beautiful beachfront villas is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain. A place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama.

For further information, please call our dining expert at +973 1758 6499, the hotel directly at +973 1758 0000 or visit: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/bahrain.