THE RITZ-CARLTON, BAHRAIN OFFICIALLY HOLDS TWO SETS OF GOLDEN KEYS

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is synonymous to luxury service and what better way to be an iconic flagship than to have two sets of the internationally acclaimed Golden Keys. The five star property is proud to announce that Concierge Agent, Roberto Capulong, is now officially recognized as Les Clefs d’Or member, making The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain the most heralded concierge team in the Kingdom.

The Les Clefs d’Or UAE and Les Clefs d’Or Bahrain conducted the pinning ceremony on August 3, 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain attended by around 80 participants. The agenda also included an insightful and truly inspirational panel discussion with the hotel’s senior management, including General Manager Bernard de Villele, Executive Assistant Manager in-charge of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations, Jeremy Canivet, and Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, Yann Bernard Lejard, along with Les Clefs d’Or UAE National President, Abey Sam.

Roberto started in the property back in 1994 as a bellman and eventually became an airport representative in 1998. With his passion and drive, he worked hard to become a qualified concierge in 2010 responsible for providing guests with the most memorable experiences of their stay.

The luxury property first acquired the Golden Keys when Chief Concierge, Mark Nadonza, became a member of this prestigious organization in 2016.

On the occasion, General Manager Bernard de Villele commented, “Having two Gentlemen in the hotel wearing the Golden Keys, gives us the utmost pride as it is indeed a sign of our never-ending commitment to ensure that all services provided by the hotel are of the highest standards. Indeed it is a great achievement for our esteemed property to have 2 out of 4,000 members of Les Clefs d’Or worldwide. To become a member, one must have a minimum of 5-6 years of experience in the same position, pass a series of interviews and exams, as well as complete a 6-month project in which only 25% becomes qualified. To become a Les Clefs d’Or is a lifestyle. One must have to be permanently inspired to provide the ordinary and the exceptional. We are really honored to have both Mark and Roberto presenting our hotel guests the very best insights into Bahrain, whether it is a lifestyle experience, culinary journey, or something extraordinary.”

“I am very proud to receive this recognition and title. It was not an easy journey. It takes hard work, dedication, and perseverance. My dream is to be the next Chief Concierge and I am positive that this is achievable, with the support of my team and the senior management.” Says Roberto.