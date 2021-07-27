The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain partners with DINE IN Delivery Service for an exceptional culinary experience at home

Listen to this article now

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain announces the launch of the 5-star property’s delivery service in partnership with DINE IN which will allow guests to savor select tastes and flavors of the hotel’s elevated culinary offerings in the comfort of their own home.

- Advertisement -

To start with, the hotel’s famous Mexican restaurant, Cantina Kahlo, and the crowd favorite, Thai Lounge will entice guests’ palate with a selection of mouthwatering dishes carefully prepared by a dedicated team of Ladies and Gentlemen. Amongst the selection includes Cantina Kahlo’s signature Tacos, Sopes, Flautas and Ceviches while from Thai Lounge, you can enjoy authentic Pad Thai, Coconut Curry, Crispy Hammour and more.

On the occasion, General Manager, Bernard de Villèle, commented “Our vision is to provide a restaurant level experience in the comfort of our guests’ home through a personalized and engaging delivery service. The partnership with DINE IN is a strategic opportunity to deliver perfectly prepared food, transported via a bespoke fleet of Vespa scooters with highly trained drivers. As we continue to provide The Ritz-Carlton experience amidst the global crisis, this partnership will elevate the entire home delivery experience and bring luxury dining to your front door.”

DINE IN Managing Director Loyd Loudy added, “As a platform developed by restaurateurs for restaurateurs, we at DINE IN aim to provide our partners like the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain an exceptional level of service that matches their brand and standards. We are truly honored to be partnered with the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain and we look forward to having our diners bring home the Ritz-Carlton luxury experience, and the exotic flavors of their dishes, through the DINE IN platform.”

To start your culinary experience at home, please visit DINE IN at www.dinein.me or download the DINE IN MENA app on the App Store or Google Play today.

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain. A place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama.

For further information, please call restaurant reservations at +973 17586499, the hotel directly at +973 1758 0000 or visit: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain, and join the conversation using #RCMemories.