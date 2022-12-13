The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain provides the gift of hope to charity partners this season

- Advertisement -

General Manager, Bernard de Villele, together with the senior management, invited media partners to take part in the handover ceremony to celebrate the hotel’s fundraising initiatives. The beneficiaries, who received BHD 1,000 each, include:

Bahrain Society for Children with Behavioral and Communication Difficulties

Abdul Rahman Kanoo Senior Social Club

Al Sanabel Orphans Care Society

- Advertisement -

The funds raised to support local charity organizations were gathered through wellness events and activities organized by the Royal Beach Club team in the past few months, supporting the brand’s Road to Awareness Campaign.

On the occasion, General Manager Bernard de Villele commented, “Today is a special day for us as we gather and share this wonderful blessing of hope, most especially during the festive season and National Day celebrations. As you might already know, The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain is not just a hotel but also a community of people that are tirelessly working for the common good. With this said, we are delighted that our contribution today will help these important charities make a difference in the lives of those in need. Frederic Daudou (Director of Royal Beach Club) and his team, with the help of our Community Footprints Committee, are dedicating their time thinking of possible activities and events to ensure that we are able to increase our donations for next year.”

The event was attended by representatives of the different organizations, select media partners, and hotel management.