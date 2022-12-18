The Ritz- Carlton, Bahrain received the best Concierge Desk Award from Concierge Circle Luxembourg ASBL

- Advertisement -

The Ritz-Carlton brand is synonymous to the legendary, gracious and inspiring service, therefore it is no surprise that organizations such as the Concierge Circle Luxembourg recognizes the efforts of the team. The President of the Executive Board, Mr. Tom Meyer, flew in to Bahrain to personally hand over the award to the luxury property’s Concierge Team, Les Clefs d’Or members, Mark Nadonza and Roberto Capulong,

- Advertisement -

Concierge Circle Luxembourg asbl was founded in 2000 and is a non-profit organization that is based in Europe. The organization promotes and represents the most luxurious hospitality brands, the manpower behind the product and their future apprentices.

“Each year, the Concierge Circle Luxembourg asbl is dedicating the Best Concierge Desk Award to the most deserving team. This unique trophy celebrates the exceptional efforts of a single team of Concierges in the entire world. There are nowadays many rewards in the hotel industry. However, the skills and efforts of Concierge Desks have not been properly highlighted and celebrated thus far. The Concierge Circle Luxembourg asbl created this special award in order to honor and promote this very particular profession. This year, I am delighted to personally hand over this prestigious award to The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain. This luxury property is the first award winner in GCC. The Concierge Circle Luxembourg asbl describes the concierge services at Ritz-Carlton Bahrain as truly outstanding. The team of Mark Nadonza and Roberto Capulong is always ready to go an extra mile in order to satisfy their guests.” says Tom Meyer.

The simple reception and award presentation was attended by the hotel’s general manager, Mr. Bernard de Villele, Associate Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Carolina Campita, and Front Office Manager, Sreejesh Meethal, together with members of the press.