The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain signs an agreement with conserving bounties to reduce food waste

- Advertisement -

As the year comes to a close, The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain partnered with Conserving Bounties as part of the property’s ongoing initiative to support the local community. The agreement was signed by Mr. Bernard de Villele, the property’s General Manager, Mr. Yann Bernard Lejard, Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, and Mrs. Narjis Alqaseer, Board Member of Conserving Bounties.

- Advertisement -

“One of the pillars of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain’s Community Footprints is hunger and poverty relief and this important partnership will enable us to help the organization make a difference in the lives of those in need. Moving forward, we will be donating food from our main kitchen while adhering to the highest hygiene and safety standards, allocating meals from different events and restaurants on a regular basis, while ensuring the distribution to individuals and families who need it the most. In addition, we firmly believe in sustainability and this initiative unequivocally shows our commitment to our responsibility to the environment.” says General Manager, Bernard de Villele.

The initiative is a project of the Culinary and F&B Team, spearheaded by Yann Lejard (Director), Mathew Mohan (Hygiene Manager), and Pervaiz Iqbal (Director of Restaurants and Banquets).

Conserving Bounties collects surplus food from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets in Bahrain. Since its launch in 2014, the non-profit organization has handed out over 1.9 million meals to 1,800 families.