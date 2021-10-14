THE RITZ-CARLTON, BAHRAIN TAKES GUESTS ON A CULINARY JOURNEY IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH THE OPENING OF ITS NEW POP-UP RESTAURANT CONCEPT CALLED AMMURI

Listen to this article now

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain announces the launch of its latest pop-up restaurant concept named Ammuri. The exciting addition which showcases Middle Eastern specialties brings the sixth offering to a series of pop-up concepts on the famous alfresco venue, Nikmati, making the luxury property the most sensational gastronomic hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain serving sumptuous cuisines to our esteemed guests.

Derived from an Arabic lady’s name, Ammuri, meaning “radiant”, is led by the hotel’s Oriental Chef de Cuisine Hanan Osman. Hanan has always been involved in large operations such as the Bahrain International Air Show, royal weddings, yearly Ramadan tents and other banquet functions and has proven to be a key player in the kitchen. This time, she will showcase a more intimate interaction with guests, treating them to an authentic Bedouin Arabic feast, providing a new meaning to Arabian Nights in Bahrain.

On the occasion, General Manager, Bernard de Villèle, commented, “As we go about our new normal during the global crisis, we take this opportunity to celebrate women in the hospitality industry and this new concept is an ode to their talent and passion. With a predominantly-female team led by our own brilliant Egyptian chef, Hanan Osman, this new concept will break boundaries and showcase a multitude of artistic plates in a beautiful outdoor setting within the resort’s famous pop-up venue by the beach. Our goal is simple, to enliven the senses of our guests through extraordinary culinary experiences.”

The new pop-up restaurant will feature Egyptian, Moroccan and locally-inspired dishes that highlights an ensemble of regional flavors, handpicked by our dedicated chef and beverage team with stories that accentuate each bite. Tagine, Machboos and Couscous will be amongst the signature dishes, along with Moroccan dessert and a rose petal sorbet to cap off a beautiful meal.

Located next to the marina with the sparkling Arabian Gulf as a backdrop, Ammuri’s design encapsulates the Middle Eastern culture and the genuine warmth of Arabic hospitality. Adorned with pendant lights, beautiful fabric patterns, and a splendor table set up, Ammuri will be a sight to behold for hotel guests, members and visitors alike.

Ammuri pop-up will run from October 13 – December 1, 2021. Open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, 6 pm to 11 pm.

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort with 23 beautiful beachfront villas is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain. A place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama.

For further information, please call our dining expert at +973 1758 6499, the hotel directly at +973 1758 0000 or visit: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain, and join the conversation using #RCMemories.