The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain welcomes Heros de Agostinis as new Executive Sous Chef

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain proudly welcomes, Heros de Agostinis, as the new Executive Sous Chef, of the diverse and dynamic culinary team of the five star property. An impassioned leader and culinary genius with more than 20 years of experience in multi Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels around the world, Heros will oversee all facets of the culinary operations, including the resort’s award-winning restaurants, in-room dining, and banquets catering division, with guidance from Yann Bernard Lejard, the resort’s Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage.

Originally from Rome, the capital of Italy, Heros’ passion for the culinary arts started when he was a child and saw his grandmother cooking for the family. He spent days watching her in the kitchen while enjoying the pleasant aromas of the Italian and Eritrean cuisine. However, his professional career started in Relais and Chateaux with 3 Michelin-starred chef, Heinz Winkler in 1999 as a Chef de Partie. Passionate and skillful, he advanced his career working for world-famous and iconic restaurants in Europe such as La Pergola in Rome, The Lanesborough in London, Hotel Metropole in Monaco, Brown’s Hotel London, and Carlton Hotel in St. Moritz. He had also been consulting on new concepts in Munich and had produced innovative menus for international hotels and restaurants including raw food concepts in his tenure.

Throughout his career, he has the opportunity to work with 3 Michelin-starred chefs such as Marc Veyrat, who specializes in molecular gastronomy; Heinz Winkler, in Munich, the youngest ever chef to receive 3 Michelin stars; Heinz Beck, in Rome, celebrated as one of the best chefs in the world and the founder of the Order of the Knights of Italian cuisine; and Joel Robuchon, in Monte Carlo, who was named “Chef of the Century” by the guide Gault Millau.

“It is an honor for me to join The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain family. I wanted to take this opportunity to work with Yann Bernard Lejard, Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, and one of the Top 50 Chefs in the Middle East. Yann is an old colleague from our younger years in the kitchen of Master Chef Heinz Winkler, so when he called me and asked me to help him manage the culinary team, I did not hesitate to say yes. I believe that together, we will be able to bring the Ritz-Carlton culinary experience to the next level. I am also very excited to showcase my expertise in the property’s signature Italian restaurant, Primavera.” Heros de Agostinis commented.

With a nod to his days as Executive Chef of Michelin-starred restaurants, Heros will be managing a team of 100 Ladies and Gentlemen and will be responsible for a much bigger day-to-day operations of all outlets in the resort.

On the occasion, General Manager, Bernard de Villele, commented, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Heros de Agostinis as our new Executive Sous Chef. As we push the boundaries of culinary excellence, Heros’ will be a superb addition to the great minds of this hotel while ensuring refined food quality and an extraordinary experience for our guests.”

Yann Bernard Lejard also added “Spearheading the team with Heros will ensure a limitless parade of excellent food quality and presentation in all of our award-winning restaurants and major banqueting events including countless Royal weddings for the Kingdom’s elite and more.”