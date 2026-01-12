The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain’s Annual Farmers’ Market Returns

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain opens the season with the return of the beloved annual Farmers Market, an iconic celebration of the rich culture, craftmanship, and culinary heritage of the Kingdom of Bahrain that has become a yearly tradition for in the country. Set within the lush grounds of the resort, this cherished tradition is set to take place every Friday from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM on the following dates: January 9, 16, 23 and 30 and February 6 and 13, 2026.

This highly anticipated community event offers an immersive journey into the rich cultural traditions of the Kingdom with fresh seasonal produce, unique artisanal creations, and activities for guests of all ages. Curated by the hotel’s culinary maestros, led by Executive Chef Joergen Sodemann in collaboration with Food and Beverage Director Jae Hak Lee and its dedicated team, the Farmers Market offers an authentic culinary experience and offerings that are always unique every year.

We are also delighted to welcome Chef Suman Ali Sayed as a Guest Chef at the Farmers Market. A Bahraini-Canadian culinary talent, Chef Suman Ali brings a unique perspective shaped by international experience and a deep connection to Middle Eastern food heritage. Her cuisine celebrates how food transcends borders, uniting cultures through flavor and storytelling.

Formerly a Culinary Partner at Bar Mordecai, ranked among North America’s 50 Best Bars, Chef Suman is known for crafting menus that showcase local, sustainable Canadian ingredients infused with distinctive Bahraini influences. Her career spans collaborations with leading global hospitality brands and features in acclaimed culinary platforms, including a James Beard–nominated docuseries.

At the Farmers Market, Chef Suman will present a thoughtfully curated offering that reflects her passion for culture, community, and conscious cuisine—an experience not to be missed.

Begin your journey with an authentic spread of traditional Bahraini breakfast favorites and indulge in an assortment of cold Mezzeh and crisp seasonal green before exploring the live cooking stations preparing classics such as Foul Medames, Bahraini Shakshuka, Balaleet, and seared Bahraini beef liver. As lunch time approaches, enjoy freshly prepared Shawarmas, grilled chicken, and dishes from the pasta and panini station. Complete your culinary journey with Bahraini sweet treats including Gaimat; golden and sweet, it is the perfect finale to your feast.

The market continues to honor Bahrain’s deep cultural roots through interactive activities for all ages. Guests can enjoy face painting, henna art, pottery making, and hours of joy with the bouncy castle for little ones. Spend your time wandering through live painting displays, observing traditional wood carving, or meeting gentle farm animals at the petting zoo. At the heart of the market, experience immersive displays of local craftmanship from date harvesting with date-tree climbing demonstrations, Arabic calligraphy, and the intricate beauty of traditional Bahraini weaving.

With its blend of authentic flavors, artisanal crafts, and community spirit, the Annual Farmers Market at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain invites guests to celebrate the Kingdom’s heritage in a vibrant and unforgettable style.

For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, please call the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram @ritzcarltonbahrain and join the conversation using #RCMemories.