The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain’s Bernard de Villèle Honored as Winner on Middle East GM Power List 2025

Bernard de Villèle, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, has been named as one of the winners of the “Best 30 General Managers in Middle East Power List” presented by Hozpitality Group. The prestigious recognition was unveiled during the 11th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards, held on December 11 at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai, UAE.

The GM Power List celebrates the region’s most influential hospitality leaders whose vision, leadership, and impact continue to shape the hospitality industry across the Middle East. Bernard de Villèle’s inclusion reflects a career defined by elegance, innovation, and consistency.

With more than 45 years of global hospitality experience across five continents, Bernard has guided The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain through a period of thoughtful evolution and sustained growth. Under his leadership, the resort underwent significant enhancements, elevating the guest experience and solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after luxury destinations in the region.

Looking back at 2025, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain celebrated a landmark year of achievements across dining, wellness, luxury, and innovation. The resort was recently named World’s Leading Wedding Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2025, while its culinary excellence was recognized through multiple honors from numerous Dining Awards and TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice. Leadership excellence was further highlighted with The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Bahrain earning top honors at the Spa & Wellness Awards.

The year also marked the launch of defining experiences and events such as the hotels newest dining venue, La Terrace and the Luxury Boat Culture, the successful hosting of IISS Manama Dialogue and Justice Bay Summit, alongside meaningful wellness and sustainability initiatives, from collaborations with Bastien Gonzalez and Bentley, to the installation of numerous EV charging stations. These achievements would not be possible without the leadership philosophy of Bernard; a tenure rooted in forward thinking, inspired teams, and a deep dedication to enhancing the guest experience.

Bernard de Villèle’s recognition on the Middle East GM Power List 2025 stands as a testament to leadership guided by heart, humility, vison, and the enduring spirit of “Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen.”