The Riviera at the Ritz-Carlton Bahrain reopens for the season

- Advertisement -

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain has rolled out the red carpet once again as they reopen The Riviera, the hotel’s latest pop-up concept at the beachfront venue. Set against the sparkling Arabian Gulf, The Riviera’s interior design includes acrylic panels to highlight the sweeping coastal views, with simple yet elegant décor. The restaurant adds touches of modernity with elaborate centerpiece on each table and features an extended patio to enjoy a well-deserved drink while taking in the stunning views.

- Advertisement -

The Riviera is set to showcase the beauty, glamour, and rich culinary traditions of the French and Italian Riviera through an ensemble of curated dishes from Chef de Cuisine, Alexis Knecht, who specializes in extraordinary Provencal cuisine, focused on preserving the taste and texture of fresh ingredients. The perfect location to enjoy the highlife and appreciate the bespoke gastronomic experience provided by a dedicated team of Ladies and Gentlemen.

The opening event included select VIPs, esteemed media partners, and hotel management led by General Manager, Bernard de Ville, Executive Assistant Manager in charge of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations, Jeremy Canivet, Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, Yann Bernard Lejard, Director of Human Resources, Rasha Ghoul, and Associate Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Carolina Campita.

Elevating the guest experience with a brand new approach, The Riviera is hosting themed soirèe every Friday with an array of live performances in collaboration with Playlist Entertainment, bringing the French Riviera-styled atmosphere to the popular venue.

October 14 – Pink Oktober

Gather your friends and join us for our first beach party, and enjoy a taste of the French Riviera right here in Bahrain.

October 28 – Halloween

Join us for a wicked good time and enjoy a spooktacular evening at The Riviera.

November 4 – White Party

A night in all white. Come dressed in all white and indulge in dinner, drinks and dancing.

The pop-up restaurant will run from Thursday, October 13 onward. Open from Wednesdays to Saturdays, 5 pm to 11 pm.