The Rotary Club of Salmaniya launches charitable projects themed “Helping Hands”

The Kingdom of Bahrain has always been renowned for its charitable societies and endeavours. The Rotary Club of Salamaniya’s incoming President and current Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, Faisal Juma, highlights the club’s plans once he assumes the hot seat in July.

The Rotary Club of Salmaniya has a long history of fundraising and organising community projects in the Kingdom. Inaugurated on April 15, 1971, the first meeting was held on April 28 of that year at the Delmon Hotel with 30 charter members, nine of whom were the Board of Directors led by the first President, HH Shaikh Isa Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

On June 9, 1971, the formal admission was received from Rotary International and this is considered as the founding date of the Salmaniya club. The presentation of the Club’s Charter took place on December 16, 1971 – Bahrain’s first National Day following independence from Britain.

As such, the organisation is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and Faisal is busy organising a slate of fundraising events, with proceeds to go towards important community projects.

The famous and biggest annual event is the Raft Race. However, this year it had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An alternative idea was a socially distant weightlifting event co-hosted with F45 Bahrain at the Kick-Off Academy in Saar, but the proposal has been shelved due to the increase of cases.

Ultimately the club came up with an alternative (to the alternative!) sponsorship concept which is four virtual events, where sponsors can showcase their company names and logos.

The first of these is a Sponsor’s Appreciation Day, planned for the last week of June, where a presentation will be delivered thanking sponsors for their support and a discussion of the Club’s upcoming charitable projects.

This will be followed by a Rotary Awareness Day, pencilled in for August, which will be a way to introduce members of the public to the Rotary Club and encourage them to join.

In November, a ‘Bahrain’s Got Talent’ night will be staged, which will be open to all ages and feature a wide array of artists, bands, and other forms of entertainment.

Finally, there will be a Quiz Night to be held in December. Faisal is also hoping to reapply for the F45 Playoffs later in the year when the Covid-19 situation is hopefully clearer.

At all of these events, our sponsors can showcase their company names and logos, and the club will also offer them social media coverage such as posts on Facebook and Instagram year depending on their chosen sponsorship package.

Ultimately, the funds raised at these events will go towards the community projects run by the Rotary Club of Salmaniya. This includes the Greenhouse Project, where seeds are planted by children from the Autistic and Down Syndrome Societies, whom are then brought back later in the year for them to harvest the crops that they’ve grown.

Furthermore, there is the Dream House Project, where the club chooses a couple of houses per year to renovate.

The Club plans a couple of training and vocational programmes for those who have struggled to find employment during the pandemic, helping them to find jobs and revamp their CVs. Also organise a youth related program to help high school and university students develop leadership and speech crafting skills.

The club’s theme is “Helping Hands” which is an umbrella cause with the aim to help those who have been most affected by the pandemic.

Community : Home renovations of the economically challenged family. Food Boxes to needy families

: Youth: Virtual Training Sessions Socially Distant Children’s Day Out Green House project Children’s Gargaghoon night

Environment: Reef Rehabilitation Beach clean-up initiative



