The Rotary Club of Salmaniya held it’s 8th virtual meeting on May 20th 2020 on zoom. In the spirit of the Month of May being the Rotary International theme month of Youth Service Month the invited guest speaker was the President Elect Sanket Kothari of the Rotaract Bahrain who spoke about his plans and goals.

The Club was happy to hear from the next generation of potential Rotary members.