The Rotary Clubs in Bahrain organize a Gergaoon Night for eight Charity Societies

The Rotary Clubs of Salmaniya, Adliya, Seef Bahrain, and the Rotaract Club of Bahrain jointly organized a “Gergaoon night” at Nakheel Centre on Thursday the 14th of April. The Clubs invited orphans, children battling cancer, differently abled persons and other beneficiaries from the following charity societies to attend: Bahrain Paralympic Committee, Dream Society, Al Kawther Society for Social Care, Janusan Charity Society, Al Noor Charity Welfare and the Tree of Life Charity Society.

Master of Ceremonies Ali Yaseen was invited to bring joy to the attendees and host the Ramadan competition. Other activities include a traditional band with “frasah” or traditional horse, henna and face painting for the children. Free coffee and Bahraini sweats were given out and the Royal Hospital provided free check-ups and consultations.





The Rotary Clubs involved sponsored the prizes, sweats, gifts and toys handed out to the children after the competition.



The aim of organizing this event was to bring joy and happiness to families in economically challenging situations, children battling cancer, orphans and the differently abled people.





Two hundred people attended the event, including the invited families. Rotary members were on hand to manage the crowd and offer help when needed. There were ten non-Rotary volunteers who jumped at the opportunity to do service work for all members of the community.





The event was a great success with all participants enjoying the experience. The three Rotary Clubs (RC Salmaniya, RC Adliya, and RC Seef Bahrain), the Rotaract Club of Bahrain and Al Nakheel Centre are hoping to continue the event in the future.