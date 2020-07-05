Sunday, July 5, 2020
Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Joint Handover 2020-21

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Joint Handover 2020-2021

All the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain organised a joint handover event on 29th June 2020 on Zoom. A handover is when the current President of the Club “hands over” their leadership to the next club president of the new Rotary year. Usually the event is organised jointly as a social evening with dinner however due to the current situation the members are unable to gather in a large crowd. This did not deter the Rotary members, seeing this as an opportunity to connect online on a casual basis.

The Rotary Clubs involved were: the Rotary Club of Manama, Rotary Club of Salmaniya, Rotary Club of Adliya, the Rotaract Club of Bahrain the newly formed Rotary Club of Seef Bahrain. The event was an hour long with speeches from the next District Governor Mazen Alumran and words of wisdom by Past District Governor Emad Almoayed read by President of Rotary Club Seef Bahrain Osama Muien. Each club President presented their past achievements and the next President introduced the new board members of their respective clubs.

The Presidents of the year 2020-2021 will have a challenging year ahead of them but will live up to the challenge. The next year will call for creative and imaginative actions to help the community.

