Sunday, July 5, 2020
Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Joint Handover 2020-21

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Joint Handover 2020-2021

All the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain organised a joint handover event on 29th June 2020 on Zoom. A handover is when the current President of the Club “hands over” their leadership to the next club president of the new Rotary year. Usually the event is organised jointly as a social evening with dinner however due to the current situation the members are unable to gather in a large crowd. This did not deter the Rotary members, seeing this as an opportunity to connect online on a casual basis.

The Rotary Clubs involved were: the Rotary Club of Manama, Rotary Club of Salmaniya, Rotary Club of Adliya, the Rotaract Club of Bahrain the newly formed Rotary Club of Seef Bahrain. The event was an hour long with speeches from the next District Governor Mazen Alumran and words of wisdom by Past District Governor Emad Almoayed read by President of Rotary Club Seef Bahrain Osama Muien. Each club President presented their past achievements and the next President introduced the new board members of their respective clubs.

The Presidents of the year 2020-2021 will have a challenging year ahead of them but will live up to the challenge. The next year will call for creative and imaginative actions to help the community.

Previous articleBahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 praised
Next articleLaunch of the First Design and Brands Virtual Event

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Gulf Air Operates to 25% of its Network by Resuming Direct Flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proudly announcing that it will resume its direct Abu Dhabi and Dubai flights...
Read more
PR This Week

iGA Chief Executive Highlights Bahrain’s COVID-19 Response at Global Ministerial Conference

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed represented the kingdom of Bahrain at the Ministerial Conference on the Digital...
Read more
PR This Week

Northern Governorate launches disinfection campaign

Northern Governor, Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdulhussain Al-Asfoor, has asserted that the disinfection campaigns carried out by the Northern Governorate are part of the national...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to and from Athens and Cairo

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct Athens and Cairo flights with scheduled operations starting from 01...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, is taking a further step in offering the latest technologies through officially launching its 5G...
Read more
PR This Week

Enma Mall appoints Savills

Chairman of Enma Mall, Khalid Rafea, has announced the exclusive appointment of Global Real Estate advisor, Savills. As a result, Savills will take over...
Read more

MOST READ

You can now make group calls in Google Meet or Duo from a smart display

Tech
Google is expanding the ways you can make video calls on smart displays powered by Google Assistant with new support for group calling in...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) Holds the Graduation Ceremony for its 29th Batch

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, Ibn Khuldoon National School (IKNS) held the graduation...
Wheels and Gears

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Wins Toyota Material Handling International Awards

Ebrahim K. Kanoo, the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain has won the prestigious President’s Award for outstanding sales performance...
PR This Week

Al Hawaj & CrediMax presents 5 Hot Days

Big discounts and amazing prizes are at stake as Al Hawaj and CrediMax opens their “5 Hot Days” promotion from 1st to 5th of...
PR This Week

ICRF initiates travel fare assistance and COVD-19 related webinar talk shows

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF), working under the patronage of the Embassy of India in Bahrain, reaches out to the distressed members in...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 praised

Arab Ministers of Social Affairs have praised the procedures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to handle the repercussions of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in...
Inside Bahrain

Launch of the First Design and Brands Virtual Event

Tremendous preparations are being made to launch the first-of-its-kind Brand and Design Forum in the kingdom of Bahrain. The forum, which is organized by...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Advertising is the Mother of Trade by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I never thought of advertising my business when I was a small shopkeeper. The word-of-mouth publicity among customers was sufficient for me in those...
PR This Week

iGA Chief Executive Highlights Bahrain’s COVID-19 Response at Global Ministerial Conference

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed represented the kingdom of Bahrain at the Ministerial Conference on the Digital...
PR This Week

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Joint Handover 2020-2021

All the Rotary Clubs of Bahrain organised a joint handover event on 29th June 2020 on Zoom. A handover is when the current President...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, is taking a further step in offering the latest technologies through officially launching its 5G...
PR This Week

Northern Governorate launches disinfection campaign

Northern Governor, Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdulhussain Al-Asfoor, has asserted that the disinfection campaigns carried out by the Northern Governorate are part of the national...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Khalid chairs ‘Estijabah’ meeting

Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman and and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa...
Wheels and Gears

Ameenco receives a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks

Al Haddad Motors have recently handed over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks to Ameenco at the Mercedes-Benz Customer Service Centre located in...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to and from Athens and Cairo

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct Athens and Cairo flights with scheduled operations starting from 01...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Gulf Air Flights

Gulf Air Operates to 25% of its Network by Resuming Direct...

ESTIJABAH

HH Shaikh Khalid chairs ‘Estijabah’ meeting

IGA Bahrain COVID-19

iGA Chief Executive Highlights Bahrain’s COVID-19 Response at Global Ministerial Conference

Tawasul Custom Affairs

Customs Affairs is now on ‘Tawasul’!