The Royal Thai Embassy in Bahrain hosted a workshop for Thai SMEs

The Royal Thai Embassy in Bahrain hosted a capacity building workshop at the Downtown Rotana Hotel, Manama, for Thai SMEs on “Doing business with Thai halal products”. Mr. Panot Punyahotra and Mr. Apichart Prasertsud, Directors of the Thai Trade Center respectively in Dubai and Jeddah, gave an overview of the business landscape in Bahrain and the Gulf region. Representative from Bahraini agencies include Ms. Baheya Al Arrayed, Senior client Services officer of the LMRA, Mr. Ahmed Ebrahim Hasan, Head of General Sector of Tamkeen , Ms. Sudsiam Suriyod, CEO & Founder of Sudsiam Consultancy, and Mr. Maher Mahfoodh, Founder of ALPS Advisory & Training company joined the workshop.
