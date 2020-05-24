Sunday, May 24, 2020
Volvo S60

The S60 named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle East Car of the Year Awards

The Volvo S60 has been named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle East Car of the Year Awards. The prestigious award comes as the car was introduced in the Middle East in the second half of 2019, garnering critical acclaim for its sporty design, dynamism, and technology features.

“We are very happy with this award and recognition for the S60, reinforced by both the expert opinion of the jury as well as the public votes. The S60 is a unique sedan that offers a remarkable balance between sporty performance, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. It is a perfect fit for the Middle East markets and is well-positioned for long-term success,” said Jesus Fernandez de Mesa, Managing Director of Volvo Cars Importers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

The S60 carries the proud and confident face of Volvo’s design language, along with classic Volvo styling cues. Key features include the iconic “Thor’s Hammer” LED headlight design, the new grille and Volvo Iron Mark, and the expressive use of the Volvo word mark on the rear.

Inside, Volvo has taken cues from the clean, Scandinavian interior design first introduced in the 90 Series cars, raising the bar in the segment with natural materials and new details on the dashboard and instrument panel.

In Bahrain, the S60 comes in two different trim levels, Inscription and R-Design. The
refined and luxurious Inscription features fine leather upholstery and exceptional craftsmanship on the inside, and extra chrome trim, special alloy wheels, and integrated tail pipes on the outside. The sporty and inspired R-Design sports high-gloss black exterior details and unique alloy wheel designs to communicate the car’s potential, along with a stiffer and lower suspension to support superior performance.

