The tranquil oasis promises a soulful Arabian adventure throughout the Holy Month

This Holy Month, combining rustic charm with exceptional hospitality, the newly reopened Bab Al Shams Desert Resort is set to offer an array of immersive and traditional Ramadan experiences. From a city getaway to multisensory culinary experiences, recuperate in the serene golden sand dunes of the Dubai desert and under the shimmering night sky.

An Iftar Under the Stars at Al Hadheerah

Serving a captivating blend of Middle Eastern gastronomy and entertainment, experience an unforgettable evening at Al Hadheerah this Ramadan. Guests can delight in an authentic Arabian feast and mesmerizing live performances inspired by the region’s rich heritage. As the night unfolds, visitors can meander through history in a colorful souk experience featuring handmade carpets, exotic perfumes, sand art, and camel wool pashminas whilst a spectacular display of dancers, musicians, falconers, and camel riders brings the soul of Arabian heritage alive.

Location: Al Hadheerah, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Date: 22nd March onwards

Time: from sunset to 10 pm

Price: Starting from AED 299 per person* daily inclusive of Ramadan juices, still water, and Arabic coffee

A Desert Getaway this Ramadan

Guests are invited to step into Bab Al Shams’ enchanting world this Ramadan with an exclusive stay offer. Guests can break their fast at Al Hadheerah and follow the nomads of old to discover desert adventures, including a falconry display and camelback trekking this Holy Month.

Location: Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Date: 22nd March onwards

Price: Starting from AED1,610 – inclusive of a night stay, Iftar at Al Hadheerah with the option of either Suhoor in the room or breakfast at Zala

To make a reservation, book online or call +971 4 809 6100.