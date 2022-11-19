The U.S. Embassy and American Chamber of Commerce Host the 6th U.S. Alumni Reception

- Advertisement -

In cooperation with the U.S. Embassy, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bahrain hosted the 6th annual U.S. alumni networking reception to honor the alumni of American universities and educational exchange programs. U.S. Ambassador Steven Bondy along with the Chief of Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H.E. Ambassador Nancy Jamal were guest speakers at the event.

Ambassador Bondy stated, “Study and exchange partnerships are a unique facet of the strong and deep U.S.-Bahrain relationship. Our willingness to send our citizens to each other’s countries to learn and grow marks a profound degree of trust and confidence. The fact that these exchanges are both continuing and expanding shows the United States’ and Bahrain’s commitment to our mutual success.”

In his welcoming remarks Qays Al Zu’bi, AmCham Bahrain President stated, “U.S. alumni in Bahrain include government and business leaders at the highest levels and throughout all industries who have made significant contributions to Bahrain, as well as, a growing cadre of more recent graduates who are on their way to making their own valuable impact.” Mr. Al Zu’bi went on to say, “The intent of the Alumni Reception is to celebrate and honor the community of leaders who share the unique experience of studying at an American school and bringing their knowledge, skills and visions to benefit Bahrain as well as to provide an opportunity to reconnect and enjoy cross generational networking.”

This year’s reception theme was “Renewing the Connection,” which was especially poignant given the two-year hiatus since the last alumni reception due to Covid. Around 200 alumni representing over 100 schools attended the event. The educational exchange programs included International Leadership Visitor Program (IVLP), Fulbright Scholars, and Youth Exchange Study Program (YES).