“‘The Virtual Support’ Helps You with ID Card eServices!”

The Kingdom of Bahrain is committed to enhancing the lives of its citizens and residents by offering a variety of online government services. One of these services is the Virtual Support channel, which is specifically designed to assist with ID card-related services. This channel provides convenient assistance and streamlines the process, ultimately ensuring a more efficient and user-friendly experience for all users.

Offered by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), this service allows citizens and residents to easily access support and guidance for various ID card services. These include ID Card Renewal, First-Time ID Card Issuance for children under 10 years of age, and Replacement of lost or damaged ID cards. It also enables users to seek assistance remotely, eliminating the need to visit a service center in person and enhancing overall convenience.

To access the Virtual Support service, you can schedule an appointment through the iGA’s website at www.iga.gov.bh. ensuring that you have a valid passport and residential address. Once your appointment is booked, you can connect with an iGA ID card employee, who will guide you through the process of completing your ID Card eService without the need for a physical visit. This new feature reflects the iGA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its eServices to better serve the public.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.