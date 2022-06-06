The Westin and Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain hosted Al Sanabel Orphans Care Society

Listen to this article now

As part of The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre’s commitment to giving back to the community, the team hosted a group of children for a fun art day.

Kids enjoyed playing with colors and creating their own art pieces through the assistance of the team followed by lunch at Baharat.

Present at the event are representatives from Al Sanabel Orphanage and the team of The Westin and Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain.

Al Sanabel Orphanage society has been operating in Bahrain since 1999 lending orphans a helping hand with their educational, social and entertainment needs. There are 400 families with more than 800 orphaned boys and girls, from newborns to university students, registered with the society.