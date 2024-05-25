The Westin City and Le Meridien Centre Bahrain Appoints New Complex Executive Chef

- Advertisement -

The Westin City and Le Meridien Centre Bahrain announced the appointment of Mohammad Issa Ibrahim Ali as the new Complex Executive Chef. With over two decades of experience in the culinary industry, Chef Mohammad brings a wealth of expertise and passion to his new role.

Prior to joining The Westin and Le Meridien, Chef Mohammad held various executive chef positions at renowned properties such as W Maldives, Dukes at the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotels in Oman and Abu Dhabi. In his most recent role at W Maldives, he oversaw a portfolio of 78 luxury villas and six F&B outlets, including fine dining fish restaurants, steakhouses, all-day dining options, a sushi bar, and pool and private beach dining experiences.

As Complex Executive Chef at The Westin City and Le Meridien Centre Bahrain, Chef Mohammad will lead the culinary team of 60 chefs and oversee all food preparation areas, including banquets, room service, outside catering and various dining outlets. His responsibilities will include menu development, budgeting, forecasting, and ensuring compliance with all food and beverage standards and regulations.

Throughout his impressive career, Chef Mohammad has achieved numerous accolades, including the Best Chef of the Year award at the Hospitality Excellence Awards in the UAE and gold and silver medals in international culinary competitions. He is also a member of prestigious culinary associations such as the World Association of Chefs Societies, Emirates Culinary Guild, and Jordanian Chefs Association.

With his creative flair, passion for excellence and dedication to culinary innovation, Chef Mohammad is poised to elevate the dining experiences at The Westin City and Le Meridien Bahrain and delight guests with his culinary creations.