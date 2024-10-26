The Westin City Centre Bahrain Celebrates Pink October

- Advertisement -

The Westin City Centre Bahrain celebrated Pink October with a Ladies Pink Zumba event, bringing together women from across the community for a day of fun and fitness. The event, held in partnership with Fitness First Bahrain City Centre, was a success, highlighting the importance of breast cancer awareness and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

The event was attended by guests from Fitness First, Westin associates, and Westin in-house guests. It served as an activation of Westin’s Eat Well and Move Well brand pillars.

The women danced to energetic music during the session and were treated to refreshing and healthy drinks and snacks from the Westin Eat Well Menu. They were also given the chance to try out and explore the Westin Gear Lending Program, where guests staying at the Westin can borrow workout and recovery equipment to use in their rooms, promoting staying active even when traveling.