The Westin & Le Meridien Bahrain’s Yearly Iftar for Cab Drivers

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain distributed Iftar packs, providing meals to break the Ramadan fast, to bus and taxi drivers.

Catering teams from the hotels prepared more than 70 Iftar packs, which included a diverse selection of food and beverage items. Associates from across various departments within the hotels, including Catering, Administration, Human Resources, and Guest Services joined forces to bring the ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative to life. During the hour of Iftar, the packs were distributed to bus and taxi drivers in different locations within Manama.

For several years, the ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative has become a tradition for the two hotels. It aligns with Marriott International’s Serve 360 platform, a program focused on sustainability and social impact.