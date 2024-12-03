They Who Shape The Nation

- Advertisement -

Celebrating Bahrain’s women

On December 1, Bahrain joyously celebrates Bahraini Women’s Day, a day dedicated to recognising the monumental contributions and achievements of Bahraini women across all sectors. Under the theme “Women, worthy partner in nation building,” the nation comes together to honour the remarkable women who have shaped Bahrain’s history and continue to drive its progress.

Bahraini women have been at the forefront of the country’s development, excelling in various fields such as politics, education, business, and culture. One of the most inspiring figures is Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the Consort of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW). Her tireless efforts in advocating for women’s rights and empowerment have paved the way for significant advancements in gender equality and women’s participation in national development.

The entrepreneurial spirit of Bahraini women is exemplified by figures like Mona Almoayyed, Managing Director of the YK Almoayyed and Sons Group. As a leading businesswoman, she has championed corporate social responsibility and sustainability, while also advocating for the empowerment of women in the business sector. Her leadership and vision have inspired many young women to pursue careers in business and entrepreneurship.

“My journey began in 2018, but prior to that, I spent 13 years as a housewife, during which I sought to find my passion and identity,” said Rand Alkishtaini, an interior decorator and artistic designer.

“I explored various fields until 2014, when I realised that decoration and art were my true passions. I decided to elevate these interests to a professional certification. However, I chose to focus on my young children during those years, which delayed the launch of my career. In 2018, I committed to my passion as a decorator. Then, in 2020 I decided to launch a new line that employs art into functional designs. This journey has been filled with challenges, each teaching me valuable lessons, and my successes have opened new doors for me. Dear women out there keep it in mind it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. If you can envision it, you can achieve it.”

Bahraini women have also made significant strides in the healthcare sector. Dr Maryam Al Jalahma, a prominent figure in public health, has dedicated her career to improving healthcare services and promoting health awareness in Bahrain. Her initiatives have led to better healthcare outcomes and increased access to medical services for women and children.

“Today, as we gather to celebrate Bahraini Women’s Day, we are honoured to pay tribute to a remarkable leader and advocate for women’s empowerment—Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa,” said Dr Kameela bin Majed, a Bahraini doctor.

“Under her guidance, we have witnessed significant progress in various sectors. Her Royal Highness has been instrumental in promoting education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for women, ensuring that they have the tools they need to succeed. On this special day, we celebrate not only the achievements of Bahraini women but also the unwavering support and guidance of Her Royal Highness. We recognise the countless hours she has devoted to advocating for our rights and amplifying our voices. Her commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment is a testament to her belief in the potential of every woman in our society.”

As Bahrain continues to evolve and grow, the contributions of Bahraini women remain integral to its progress. The celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day is not just a reflection of past achievements, but a recognition of the ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and equitable society. It is a day to honour the resilience, determination, and accomplishments of Bahraini women, and to inspire future generations to continue their legacy of excellence.

On this special day, Bahrain proudly acknowledges the invaluable role of women in nation-building and reaffirms its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. As the nation looks to the future, the achievements of Bahraini women will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the path forward, making Bahrain a beacon of progress and innovation in the region.

Bahraini Women’s Day is a celebration of the incredible women who have contributed to the nation’s success and continue to drive its future. Their stories of leadership, innovation, and resilience serve as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the vital role women play in building a stronger, more inclusive Bahrain.