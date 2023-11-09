This Diwali, Get Guaranteed Gold Coins On Gold Jewellery Purchase With Malabar Gold & Diamonds

- Advertisement -

Indians across the globe are on the last leg of their festive shopping as Diwali Day draws near. Ahead of the festival of lights, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 11 countries, has ramped up its festive season offers across all of its showrooms globally. Customers will be eligible for free gold coins on the purchase of gold jewellery worth BD 300 from 9th to 11th November 2023. The offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds outlets in the GCC, Far East, the USA & the UK.

As part of the ongoing offer that has been running across Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms, customers were eligible for free gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery worth BD 300 and above. As the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras draws near, the assured gold coin offer that has been extended to cover gold jewellery purchase as well, is sure to be great news for jewellery buyers.

“We’ve been hearing great reviews about our Festive Jewellery collection from our customers. Considering the preferences of our multicultural audience, we took special care to ensure that our jewellery collection incorporates designs to suit the cultural nuances of every celebration. We have a strong customer base who chooses to buy jewellery on Dhanteras day as part of safeguarding their beliefs and with Dhanteras just around the corner, we hope to add more value and joy to their celebrations by introducing the free gold coin offer on gold jewellery purchase as well”, said Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

On Dhanteras Day (Friday, 10th November), all the outlets of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Bahrain will be open from 8.00 am, to be able to serve the high customer footfall that is expected at the showrooms.

The festive jewellery collection in Gold, Diamonds & Precious gems that the brand has unveiled during the festive season has been a tremendous hit amongst customers, eliciting a warm reception.