TikTok’s T-Talks Returns to Shed Light on Inspiring Creators From Across The Region

TikTok has launched the second edition of its acclaimed T-Talks series in the MENA region. The new episodes will celebrate exceptional creators across education, travel, music and food, showcasing the breadth and diversity of inspiring creators and their uplifting content allowing the audience to get an insider look at the lives of their favourite creators.

The exciting line-up of renowned talents featured in the series includes inspiring creators such as; popular movie reviewer @nadsreviews, lifestyle and travel blogger @hayayasmeen, delectable snacks chef @m7md.cooks, popular MENA singer @bsmallaofficial, dynamic duo @miledandmelisa, award winning dancer and choreographer @zouba_official, and top music creator @yasso_ng.

Through the second edition of T-Talks, our talented creators will share their stories and experiences in an authentic way, inspiring youth to expand their horizons to truly fulfill their potential.

Hany Kamel, Content Operations Director at TikTok MENA, said: “With the second series of T-Talks, we aim to further engage our community and appeal to young audiences through innovative content that is both informative and entertaining. We are looking to build on the success of the inaugural edition of T-Talks, and we look forward to another series featuring local talents who continue to inspire creativity and bring joy.”

The second series of T-Talks will see popular local creators share their inspiring success journeys on TikTok in a series of engaging, light-hearted interviews. The series immerses audiences in the lives and experiences of their favourite creators, who will share their accomplishments, inspirations, career goals and professional advice, alongside their favourite TikTok trends.

The new episodes will utilize TikTok’s large base of young, highly-engaged audiences to shed light on the inspiring stories of young creators from across the Middle East and North Africa, highlighting the wealth of talent and creativity in the region.