Time Out Market Bahrain Sets the Stage with Top Chefs

From award-winning chefs to up-and-coming restaurateurs and much-loved local gems:

Bahrain will soon be home to Time Out Market, the food and cultural market that brings the best of the city together under one roof: its best chefs, restaurateurs and cultural experiences – based on the editorial curation Time Out is known and trusted for.

Set to open later this year at City Centre Bahrain – with the exact date to be announced closer to the opening – Time Out Market Bahrain will offer plenty of space to celebrate and explore award-winning, much-loved and rising culinary and cultural talents – all of them are local and homegrown to give a true taste of Bahrain.

Spanning over 3,000 sqm and offering 900 seats over two levels, Time Out Market Bahrain will feature an editorially curated mix of eleven kitchens, a dessert counter, a coffee shop, a stage and an al fresco rooftop.

Located on the top floor of City Centre Bahrain where the main entry will be via Le Meridien Hotel, Time Out Market Bahrain will be a uniquely-designed space where guests will get to experience some of the city’s very best food from a variety of concepts while coming together with family and friends to enjoy their meals – on china with flatware – at communal tables. This new concept will cement City Centre Bahrain’s positioning as the leading shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in the Kingdom and reinforce the Mall’s brand positioning as delivering hyper-localised experiences that bring joy to its diverse community of visitors.

Today, the first five local culinary talents to join Time Out Market Bahrain’s all-star lineup have been revealed. These chefs and restaurateurs will represent the best of the city and Bahrain’s diverse and culturally rich food scene which Time Out Market will make accessible – all in one place, to create great moments for everyone, every day.

Villa Mamas by Roaya Saleh ‘s modern Middle Eastern cuisine will offer a rich tapestry of flavours

‘s modern Middle Eastern cuisine will offer a rich tapestry of flavours By Mirai will join Time Out Market Bahrain to serve exquisite Japanese-inspired cuisine

will join Time Out Market Bahrain to serve exquisite Japanese-inspired cuisine Ô Liban will bring a modern take on Lebanese cuisine to Time Out Market Bahrain

will bring a modern take on Lebanese cuisine to Time Out Market Bahrain Banu – one of the best Iranian restaurants in Bahrain – will present an authentic Persian menu

– one of the best Iranian restaurants in Bahrain – will present an authentic Persian menu Florencia Ice Cream will spoil Time Out Market Bahrain guests with their artisanal gelato and sorbets

Ian Russell, General Manager of Time Out Market Bahrain said: “We are delighted to announce the first chefs and restaurateurs to join Time Out Market Bahrain when we open later this year. At the heart of what we do is celebrating the best of the city – from award-winning chefs and much-loved local gems to up-and-coming homegrown restaurateurs. The Market will boast some of Bahrain’s best culinary experiences, but just as important will be the cultural element which we will offer. Our mission is to be a place to which both locals and visitors – whether that’s families or friends – come back to over and over again, as there will always be something new to experience.

“We are particularly excited and proud that as part of our curation for Time Out Market Bahrain we have discovered incredible female chefs and restaurateurs – in fact, this Market is set to have the highest share of top female culinary talents across all of our existing Markets around the world and we will give them a global platform to further grow and showcase their impressive skills.”

To curate a Time Out Market, the team comes up with a list of the types of cuisines that make a city and region the vibrant culinary destination it is, to then curate a list of the leading, most exciting and most aspirational local representatives in these cuisines. Part of this process is to try and test to discover the best of the city right now and then invite the very best to join. However, this is not just about ‘big names’; the city’s up-and-coming chefs and much-loved local gems will also be proudly featured, all showcasing their skills and creativity.

Making the people of the city and its visitors feel at home and a close connection with the city is at the heart of the Time Out Market philosophy which is dedicated to working with local companies and suppliers. It will bring significant contribution to the local economy through employment across a variety of skills and new opportunities for homegrown talent.

Having started in Lisbon in 2014 as the world’s first editorially-curated food and cultural market, Time Out Market has since opened in other cities and there are currently nine open Markets with more to come – and while this is a concept popular in several cities, each Market’s execution is distinctly local.

Time Out Market is rooted in the heritage of Time Out – a publication created at a kitchen table in London in 1968 to help people go out better and discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city. Today, a global team of local expert journalists are curating the best things to do, see and eat in 333 cities in 59 countries (in Bahrain since 2009) across websites, social media, video, audio, newsletters and live events; now this curation is also brought to life at Time Out Market.