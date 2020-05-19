Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Humanity Donation

Time to Manifest the Humanity within by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Recently our Al Adil Group has taken up a CSR initiative under which we are sponsoring the air fare of needy Indian travellers stranded in UAE and wish to return to India. The present COVID 19 pandemic has shaken the world. The sudden lockdowns announced everywhere have aggravated the difficulties of certain sections of society. Thousands of Indians including jobless employees, students and tourists have been stranded here in the UAE. Until now, we have helped them by providing kits of essential food items. But since the air traffic between UAE and India has resumed only recently, these people are desperate to return home immediately. Many of them have spent most of their money and can’t even bear the expenditure of a COVID 19 medical test. Our group is sponsoring the air fare and test expenditure of such Indians. I wish them to return to their respective home towns as soon as possible and meet their families.

I don’t do this social work for just boasting about my charity or merely gaining publicity. In fact it gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction to make the worried faces smile. I believe that service to mankind is service to the God. Our group has been helping orphanages, old age homes, and schools in various ways. There are two persons instrumental behind making me a philanthropist and they are my mother and my wife. Both taught me how to help the society generously. Also there was an incident in my life which inspired me to walk on the path of social service.

Once I was travelling to India with my wife. We were waiting at the airport to catch our flight. I was busy reading a magazine and my wife was busy observing the surroundings. Suddenly she drew my attention and whispered in my ears “Look at the person sitting in the corner. He needs help. I saw him praying to the God with tearful eyes. He seems to be under tension.” I went to him and asked his problem. He told me his heart-rending story. He had lost his job and was returning to India. He didn’t even have the required money to buy an economy class air ticket. Someone assured him the money but never turned up. He hadn’t even eaten anything enough for a couple of days. I felt sympathy for him. I took him to the restaurant and made him have a meal. Then I purchased a ticket for him. The man asked my name and thanked me gratefully. I forgot the incident soon. After some months I received a letter in which there was a picture of a happy family drawn by a child. Their smiling faces were the real compliments for me.

Friends, I appeal to everyone to exhibit the compassion and manifest the humanity within at this challenging time. Remember a quote by Mother Teresa- It’s not how much we give, but how much love has been put into giving.

Dhananjay Mahadev DatarBy: Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia & India.

Previous articleKHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

RELATED ARTICLES

Entrepreneurial Journey

Teach Entrepreneurship at an Early Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was having a conversation with my friend at his home over a cup of tea. My friend happened to be an entrepreneur...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Mission is More Important than Commission by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, one of the executives in my company submitted the vouchers of his overseas travel expenditures to our accounts department. Since the total amount...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Discipline Makes a Nation Great by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

It is very astonishing that though the world is under the clutches of a pandemic, it is fighting for its survival. But, some adamant...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Ordinary People Help Better by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started a company, I was required to complete some legal formalities for the registration. To my surprise even after submitting all the...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Trust the Wife and Live a Happy Life by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I have seen a number of rich people who are lonely and have a disturbed family life. But they themselves are responsible for their...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Stay Healthy, Stay Safe by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Our Al Adil group has always focused on delivering pure, clean and safe products to customers. Hence we have implemented state-of-the-art technology for packaging,...
Read more

MOST READ

Lions Club of Riffa joins the KHK Heroes Challenge

PR This Week
The Lions Club of Riffa is a registered charitable, nonprofit organization, serving the Bahrain community since 1995 through various charitable community food drives, blood...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
Sports This Week

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’ Health

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced postponing the World Championship for a year after discussions through a video call with the Italian Equestrian...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

stc Bahrain held its annual Ramadan Ghabga virtually for the first time this year, inviting their staff members to celebrate the holy month of...
PR This Week

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community...
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which...
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
PR This Week

Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES

It is a model which intends to support the needy people across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Hilal considers this as its social responsibility...
PR This Week

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

Bahrain Red Crescent Society is a volunteer charity recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and part of the International Federation...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Time to Manifest the Humanity within by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Recently our Al Adil Group has taken up a CSR initiative under which we are sponsoring the air fare of needy Indian travellers stranded...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
PR This Week

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches campaign to distribute disinfectants

As part of its efforts to support the national endeavours, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince,...
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
PR This Week

Arab Bank Group reports first quarter 2020 net profit of $147.6 million

Arab Bank Group reported net income after tax for the first quarter of 2020 of $147.6 million as compared to $231.8 million for the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Batelco Child Welfare Home

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant...

Tarabut Gateway

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider...

HM King hails bussinessmen

HM King hails Bahraini businessmen’s national role

Al-Hilal Cares

Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES