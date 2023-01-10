Time to renew Your Mailbox? Do It Easily via Bahrain.bh!

- Advertisement -

If its that time of the year to renew your mailbox subscription save your time and effort by conducting it online. Simply visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh and select ‘Mailbox Renewal’ under Bahrain Post Services.

Provided by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the service allows mailbox owners to renew and pay the required fees online. The service can also be used to update their contact information. Owners will need to enter their personal numbers, whether their personal Identity card number or Commercial Registrations (CR). The renewal will be for a maximum period of three years.

Users can also make use the other Bahrain Post Services on the Portal, that include “Tracking of Postal Packages” to enquire about the status of their postal package delivery, or calculate local and international mailing costs, and view locations and details of all post offices and public mailboxes in the Kingdom.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.