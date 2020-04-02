The Supreme Council for Women (SCW) has today started field work as part of the “Together for Bahrain’s Safety” which was launched recently.

Basic commodities and health supplies were distributed to families supported by Bahraini women, based on the lists on needy households whose living conditions are being monitored by the council.

The initiative also aims at supporting the families of medical personnel who are on the frontline to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the country goes through these exceptional circumstances.

Volunteers registered on national platform took part in the distribution, along worth Bahrain Scout Society. Eleven teams headed to different areas of Bahrain by buses provided by Al-Mansouri Company and Bahrain Mobility International Centre.

An operation centre was set up at the the SCW headquarters in Riffa to to stock the items and disinfect all the parcels before distributing them to recipients, in line with precautionary measures, especially social distancing.

Apart from extending a helping had to needy families during these exceptional circumstances, the “Together for Bahrain’s Safety” also provides urgent aid and services, family guidance and legal consultancy, in addition to economic support to ensure women benefit from the Government’s financial packages to continue their business activities in the labour market. The campaign also provides education support to enable families cope with the online learning requirements.

Private sector companies and individuals took part in the campaign, which was supported through initiatives launched by civil society institutions to provide the required assistance in targeted areas.

The campaign, “Together for Bahrain’s Safety”, was launched following directives from Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and SCW President to support Bahraini families and cater to their needs, in direct cooperation and coordination with the e-Volunteer platform.