More Bahraini families supported by women have so far received benefit from a campaign themed “Together for Bahrain’s Safety”, which was launched last week.

The Supreme Council for Women (SCW) launched the initiative as part of the National Campaign for Combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Eleven teams made up each of ten members have been deployed countrywide, accompanied a media team and specialized medical panel to ensure the volunteers’ compliance with the precautionary measures.

They distribute basic commodities, sanitisers, disinfectants, medical items and medical to patients suffering from chronic diseases, in addition to educational items.

The campaign, which is also being conducted under the supervision of the SCW executive management, has also benefited families of health employees who are in the front-line, battling COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers registered in the e-Volunteer platform and the Bahrain Society for Scouts and Guides are also contributing to the nation-wide campaign.

The campaign, “Together for Bahrain’s Safety”, was launched following directives from Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and SCW President to support Bahraini families and cater to their needs, in direct cooperation and coordination with the e-Volunteer platform.

The campaign seeks to extend support to Bahraini women and families, focusing on the economic and health conditions, in addition to providing urgent aid, services and legal consultancy.

The “Together for Bahrain’s Safety” also aims to enable women to benefit from the state’s manifold financial packages to continue their businesses, receive educational support and help families to pursue remote learning.