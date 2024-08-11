Top 5 island activities to experience in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

From pearl diving to mangrove kayaking, visitors can experience the limitless possibilities of Arabian Island life

Travellers looking for sun, sea and adventure on a lesser-known island this year should look no further than Bahrain. Situated in a bay on the southwestern coast of the Arabian Gulf, Bahrain is an archipelago of 33 islands offering scenic beaches, warm, crystal-clear waters and limitless water activities available in all seasons.

Bahrain, which means “Two Seas” in Arabic, is an island nation where one can enjoy the true Arabian island lifestyle. From pearl diving to mangrove kayaking and jet skiing, here are the top water activities visitors must experience on their trip to Bahrain.

Pearl diving in the ‘Pearl of the Arabian Gulf’

For more than 2,000 years, Bahraini pearls have been recognised as some of the best natural pearls in the world. Pearl diving is a significant part of the country’s heritage and it offers a unique experience for visitors interested in exploring this traditional activity. Guided by professional instructors, beginners and certified divers with a ‘pearl diving pass’ can release their inner treasure hunter to search oysters in hopes of finding pearls underwater. Once on the dive, divers can collect up to 60 oysters; and, what’s more, any pearls they find inside the oysters can be kept as souvenirs or gifts.

Snorkel at the stunning Al Dar Islands

Just a short 10-min boat ride from the mainland, Al Dar Islands is known for its beaches, kayaking, fishing and dolphin watching – and also for being a snorkeller’s dream. The clear, shallow waters around the islands are perfect for spotting an array of marine life: from playful clownfish to majestic sea turtles. Visitors can swim alongside colourful coral reefs, encounter exotic fish species and discover historic shipwrecks in this underwater paradise. Guided snorkelling tours are available; plus overnight accommodation at one of the exclusive chalets.

Experience thrilling water sports at Amwaj Islands

Amwaj Islands, located in the northeast of Bahrain, is the go-to destination for adrenaline junkies. Constructed in 2003, this man-made island paradise offers calm lagoons and reliable winds for a wide range of thrilling water sports, including flyboarding, jet skiing, windsurfing, kitesurfing and wakeboarding. For those looking to enjoy tranquil waters and scenic views, they can try their hand at sailing, paddleboarding and kayaking. Beyond water, Amwaj Islands also offer world-class shopping, dining, a golf course and upscale hotels and resorts.

Sail into the sunset from Al Jazayr Beach

Visitors can embark on a sailing adventure and witness the breathtaking beauty of Bahrain from the sea. For a great sunset sailing trip, the Al Jazayr Beach is highly recommended. Located in Zallaq, on the western coast of Bahrain, Al Jazayr Beach is one of the best beaches in the country for such activities. Visitors can rent a boat at the Bahrain Sailing Club and enjoy the magical sunsets – and they can even stay the night if they wish. The beach’s westward facing direction provides an excellent view of the sunset over the Arabian Gulf, making it an ideal spot for a memorable sailing experience.

Kayak through the mangroves of Tubli Bay

Tubli Bay, located in northeastern area of Bahrain, is home to a protected ecosystem with over 65 species of wildlife, offering a unique opportunity to kayak amidst the mangrove forest. The bay features tranquil waterways and tropical ambiance and it is home to diverse birdlife and marine species. A great experience to make the most of Tubli Bay’s rich biodiversity is by joining a mangrove tour – these will provide a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.