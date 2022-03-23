TOPAZ DETAILING FOUNDERS VISIT THE TOPAZ DETAILING BAHRAIN STUDIO

Listen to this article now

The founders of Topaz Detailing, Nabil Naamo and Mazin Naamo, recently visited the Topaz Detailing Studio located in Tubli. During their visit, they meet with the Topaz Detailing customers in Bahrain as well as a number of car enthusiasts.

- Advertisement -

Guests of the event were given an exclusive tour of the Topaz Detailing facilities and were treated to a behind the scenes breakdown of the Topaz Detailing process that gives them an insight into the vehicle’s journey from when it is received from the customer until the moment it is delivered to the customer.

Topaz Detailing is the world’s most exclusive detailing and paint protection film specialist, handling the largest volume of supercars anywhere in the world. Topaz Detailing Bahrain offers a total car care solution package that incorporates everything from enhancement and protection plus general maintenance to home materials for household car care programs. Topaz Detailing Bahrain features state of the art facilities with some of the most skilled detailers and paint protection film installers in the region, trained both on site in Bahrain and at the Topaz UK facility in London by the generally perceived best Paint Protection specialists in the world.