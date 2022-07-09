Tourism Minister launches Bahrain Beaches Festival

The “Bahrain Beaches Festival” was inaugurated this evening by the Minister of Tourism, Fatima bint Jafar Al Sairafi, at Bilaj Al Jazayer.

This is the first event of its kind, organized by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority as part of its efforts to enrich the summer season in the Kingdom of Bahrain with several activities and events that attract tourists and visitors, in addition to, encouraging internal tourism for citizens and residents.

The launch of the festival witnessed various artistic performances, and many other activities will follow from the 8th -11th July, covering the days of Eid al-Adha including water sports, sand sculptures and many others which will be held daily from 3 pm – 9 pm.

This festival starts at Bilaj Al Jazayer, in collaboration with other distinctive beaches such as Marassi Beach and “Water Garden City” beach, which will continue until August 27, incorporating a full program of events, such as live music acts, children’s activities and games, variety of food trucks and vendors with plenty of photo opportunities.

According to the Minister of Tourism, Fatima bint Jafar Al Sairafi, “This festival comes within the framework of the BTEA’s program, which includes various activities that attract tourists, citizens, and residents throughout the year. We aim to activate the potential of Bahraini beaches as a mainstay of tourist attractions in the Kingdom, and we invite everyone to go to the festival.”

Al Sairafi also pointed out that this festival comes to support the private tourism sector facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressing that the responsible teams in Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority are making every effort within the framework of the available resources and capabilities to present ideas, programs and initiatives that attract tourists and visitors, in a way that contributes to boosting the rates of the private tourism facilities.

On his part, the CEO of Edamah, Mr Amin Al-Arayedh, stated that Edamah is keen to boost its efforts to achieve the desired development goals and visions.

Mr Al-Arayedh added that the Bilaj Al Jazayer project is one of the pillars of the new tourism strategy of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the years 2022-2026 to achieve the objectives of the economic recovery plan. He also pointed out the importance of joint cooperation with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority to expand the tourism sector and achieve sustainable development goals.

In addition, Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, hailed the efforts of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority in organizing the “Bahrain Beaches Festival”, stressing the full readiness of Marassi Beach to host the remarkable events included in the festival, and welcoming everyone to participate in these events.

“Through this festival, we offer a unique experience for visitors to Marassi Beach at Marassi Al Bahrain, and we add to our busy programs other activities of sports and exciting water activities, where the whole family can participate in, ranging from speed boats to paddle boats, kayaks and more,” Dr. Maher Al Shaer added.

Mr.Feras Samir Nooruddin, Managing Director, Seeb Marine W.L.L, said that the Bahrain Beaches Festival represents the latest cooperation project between “Water Garden City Beach”, Seeb Marine W.L.L and Bahrain Tourism, adding: “We previously succeeded in implementing attractive activities in Water Garden City such as (Beach Tents) last February, and here we are today, we continue this cooperation to achieve more success, and we are fully prepared to receive our guests from inside and outside of Bahrain in order to provide a rich experience that meets their aspirations and expectations.”